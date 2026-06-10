Raphinha and Lamine Yamal lining up for Barcelona (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Spain are sweating a little less in the heat of the United States, after positive updates on the fitness of Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old has not featured since mid-April, but is on track to be available for their World Cup opener.

The Barcelona star limped off during a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in April after scoring a penalty, which was then diagnosed as a hamstring tear. He was expected to be out for six to eight weeks, and was in danger of missing their opening two games of the World Cup against Cape Verde (15/6) and Saudi Arabia (21/6). Yet the general consensus is that he will be fit for the first game.

Lamine Yamal expected to play against Cape Verde despite Barcelona concern

As explained by Cadena SER, Lamine Yamal is keen to play in the opening game against Cape Verde, which will take place in Atlanta. Barcelona are concerned by this, feeling it is an unnecessary risk, but Lamine Yamal is due to be given a handful of mintues off the bench in that game. In their second clash with Saudi Arabia six days later, he will then be given more time, with the aim of coming into their third and final group game against Uruguay at full pelt.

Spain manager optimistic on Lamine Yamal fitness

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente seems just as optimistic about his star man’s fitness as he is. Speaking to Cadena SER in an interview (via BNN) he had the following to say.