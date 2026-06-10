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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou.

According to a report from Flashscore, Tottenham Hotspur will face competition from Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old central defender.

Ganiou has done quite well for the French outfit this past season. He was instrumental in their push for the title. Lens finished second in the league table.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. The defender could cost around €35 million, and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him properly. The 21-year-old central defender could be the ideal replacement for the club captain.

He has shown his quality in French football, and he has the physicality for English football as well. Regular football in England with Tottenham could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are also interested in the defender. They are closing in on a deal to appoint Pierre Sage as their manager. It could give them a huge advantage in the race to sign the defender. Ganiou worked with Sage at RC Lens, and he could be keen on a reunion with the 47-year-old manager at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well next year. They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and need to strengthen the team during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old defender could be an excellent acquisition for both London clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up.