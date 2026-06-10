Roberto De Zerbi during his time as Brighton manager (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara has been linked with a move away from the Italian club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sport Mediaset, multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The player’s agent has now revealed that the midfielder is not angling for a move away from Napoli, and the final decision will rest with the Italian club. It remains to be seen whether Napoli is prepared to sanction his departure.

Vergara is a talented player with a bright future, and the 23-year-old could be an asset for Napoli in the long term. It would be quite surprising if they decided to sanction his departure. The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Napoli, and he will want to continue with his boyhood club and win major trophies with them.

On the other hand, Tottenham are looking to add more creativity and technical ability in the final third. The 23-year-old playmaker could be an excellent acquisition for them. He had seven goal contributions last season.

However, Spurs already have players like James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski at their disposal. It remains to be seen whether they can accommodate Vergara in the starting lineup if they decide to sign him. The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. He will not want to sit on the bench at the English club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Napoli failed to win the league title this past season, and they will look to reclaim their domestic crown. They need to keep their best players, and holding onto Vergara would be a wise decision.