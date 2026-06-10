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Tottenham Hotspur were hoping to appoint Sebastian Kehl as their sporting director, but the move has collapsed.

According to a report from BILD, Tottenham have not managed to secure an agreement with the 46-year-old. They held talks with the German regarding the director of football role, and Kehl also visited London for negotiations with the north London club. However, the two parties have not managed to secure an agreement.

The 46-year-old is currently unemployed after his departure from Borussia Dortmund last month. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to move on to other targets. They are looking to bring in a director of football to work alongside Johan Lange.

Tottenham had two disappointing seasons, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to get back on track. A quality director of football could have helped them build a formidable team for the future.

Kehl has shown his quality and leadership at the German club, and there is no doubt that he would have been an excellent acquisition for Tottenham as well. The opportunity to work with a top Premier League club will be quite exciting for the 46-year-old. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham have been fighting for survival over the last two seasons, but they have quality players at their disposal and should be doing a lot better. A few intelligent additions this summer could take them to a whole new level. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right man to guide them in the transfer market.