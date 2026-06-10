Xabi Alonso has special plan for Chelsea upgrade with two signings targeted

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Chelsea are planning to sign at least two players this summer who can make an immediate impact rather than simply adding more long-term prospects.



According to The Athletic, the club want a centre-back and a versatile attacking player who can be trusted from the start of next season.

That does not mean Chelsea will stop at two signings.

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The squad could still change heavily depending on departures, but the early focus is clear: Xabi Alonso needs players who can help straight away, not just names for the future.

Chelsea plan to adopt a more mature transfer strategy

This feels like a slight change in direction. Chelsea have spent heavily on young talent in recent years, but the squad has not always looked balanced.

GOAL reported earlier this year that Chelsea were looking more closely at “emotionally resilient”, mature and Premier League-proven players as part of a smarter recruitment plan.

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That makes sense. Chelsea already have potential. What they need now is reliability, leadership and tactical clarity.

A new centre-back would help add defensive authority, while a flexible attacker could give Alonso more options across the front line.

Departures could shape the window for the Blues

The club are also preparing for exits. Chelsea confirmed on their official website that four players will leave when their contracts expire on 30 June, and more senior departures could follow as Alonso reshapes the squad.

That is why replacements may still be needed later in the window. If key players leave, Chelsea’s plans could expand quickly.

But for now, the club are working on three or four targets and trying to avoid panic buying.

The 2026 World Cup may also affect negotiations. Players, agents and clubs often delay decisions during major tournaments.

Chelsea’s plan is sensible. They do not need another chaotic spending spree. They need two or three signings who genuinely improve the starting XI.

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