Agent Jorge Mendes dismisses Real Madrid interest in star duo – ‘Never an option’

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Real Madrid must continue their search for a central midfielder to help plug the gap in their side left by Toni Kroos. Los Blancos have made the position a priority this summer, and their ideal signing would have been one of Paris Saint-Germain duo Vitinha or Joao Neves.

After President Florentino Perez announced that he would make a €150m bid for a star player last Thursday, there was plenty of speculation that one of the Portugal internationals would be the subject of said bid. That was before Los Blancos confirmed that the bid for Julian Alvarez had been turned down by Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Vitinha has been cited as the ‘dream’ for their central midfield for a number of months, however unlikely it seems that PSG would relinquish either player.

Jorge Mendes shuts down Real Madrid interest in Neves and Vitinha

However agent Jorge Mendes, who represents both players and new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, has shut down the speculation. Fabrizio Romano (via Cadena SER) has put the following statement on the matter out directly from Mendes.

“Vitinha and Joao were never an option for anyone. They are non-negotiable for Paris Saint-Germain and are very happy at PSG. They will continue to accumulate trophies.”

Real Madrid’s alternatives to PSG duo

Unsurprisingly, a number of other names have come up in conjunction with Los Blancos over recent months, including Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, and restless Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However the name requested by Mourinho, if reports are to be believed, is West Ham United starlet Mateus Fernandes.

Mourinho reportedly sees him as the right blend of technical quality and commitment that can help Los Blancos become a more solid unit again.