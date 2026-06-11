Baris Alper Yilmaz in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Stefano Guidi, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack with the potential €50m summer signing of Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The talented Turkey international just completed a hugely impressive season with Galatasaray, scoring ten goals and contributing 12 assists to his teammates.

Yilmaz can play on either flank or even up front, and it seems Arsenal are now keen to move for him, potentially preparing to offer as much as €50m to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, according to Fanatik.

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See below for more information in a post by the Turkish source…

? Arsenal, Bar?? Alper Y?lmaz'?n pe?inde. ? ?ngiliz devinin teklifinin 50 milyon Euro olaca?? gelen bilgiler aras?nda. pic.twitter.com/51n7I9bwj9 — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) June 11, 2026

It sounds like Arsenal’s interest is strong, and fans will surely be excited to see how this develops as Mikel Arteta could really do with more options, particularly on the left-hand side of his attack, but also with someone who can fill in up front if required.

In many ways, it seems like Yilmaz might be a similar profile to the ageing Leandro Trossard, who has been an important player for Arsenal, but who might soon need replacing with a younger player.

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Baris Alper Yilmaz is an underrated talent who could flourish at Arsenal

Yilmaz isn’t the biggest name out there, and it’s fair to say there have been a lot of Arsenal transfer rumours out there in recent times about more glamorous names and more expensive options.

AFC have been perhaps most strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers in that area of the pitch, but TEAMtalk have stated he’d cost around £80m.

If Arsenal can get Yilmaz for just €50m then that could end up being better business, even if the 26-year-old has not yet proven himself in the Premier League.

Last summer, Arsenal brought in some big names but generally spread their money out in order to focus on enhancing the depth of their squad instead of simply upgrading specific individuals.

We’ll have to see if they go for a similar approach this year, but it worked well for them, so perhaps choosing Yilmaz over Rogers would be a good way for them to stick to a transfer strategy that has brought them success so far.