Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to make surprise Marcus Rashford signing

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been made aware of Marcus Rashford’s availability as Manchester United look to find a permanent solution for the forward this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, United have instructed intermediaries to explore possible moves for Rashford, with the club not particularly enthusiastic about him returning to Old Trafford.

That immediately makes the situation interesting from an Arsenal point of view, especially as Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to look at attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season.

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Rashford spent the campaign on loan at Barcelona, but the Spanish champions are not currently expected to trigger their £26m option to buy.

talkSPORT has reported that the clause expires on June 15, with Barcelona unlikely to activate it despite his productive spell in Spain.

Why Arsenal may be watching closely

For Arsenal, this is the kind of market situation that is at least worth monitoring.

Rashford brings Premier League experience, pace, direct running and the ability to play off the left or through the middle.

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That versatility could appeal to Arteta, especially with Arsenal looking to add more firepower and reduce the pressure on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

There is also the financial angle. If United are genuinely open to a sale and Barcelona step away, Arsenal may sense an opportunity to test the situation at a reduced price.

Should the Gunners consider a move for Rashford?

Still, this would not be an easy transfer. Arsenal would have to consider wages, squad balance and whether United would really want to sell to a direct domestic rival.

From a football perspective, though, it is not hard to see the appeal.

Rashford at his best is explosive, experienced and capable of deciding big games.

If Arsenal believe Arteta can revive his confidence, this could become one of the more fascinating transfer stories of the summer.

For now, it feels like one to watch rather than a deal close to happening.

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