Arsenal and Man City hit transfer wall over record-breaking asking price

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Arsenal and Manchester City are both keeping a close eye on Tino Livramento, but Newcastle United’s valuation could make any summer deal extremely difficult.



According to TEAMtalk, both clubs are admirers of the England international, yet Newcastle would only consider selling for a fee higher than the current world-record price for a right-back.

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That record remains the €68m Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021.

It is easy to understand why Livramento is attracting attention. He is quick, athletic, technically secure and comfortable playing in a high-energy system.

For Arsenal, he would add serious competition and depth at right-back.

For City, he fits the profile of a modern full-back who can defend aggressively, carry the ball forward and operate in different tactical roles.

Newcastle United are in a strong negotiating position

Newcastle are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

Livramento joined the club from Southampton in 2023 and signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

That long-term deal gives the Magpies a strong hand in negotiations.

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Reports from CaughtOffside have also claimed Arsenal are interested, while City have been linked with the defender for some time. However, the price remains the major issue.

There are also reservations around his injury history. TEAMtalk’s report notes that fitness concerns have been discussed by interested clubs after a frustrating campaign in which he started only 14 Premier League matches.

Can Arsenal and Man City take the expensive risk?

From Newcastle’s point of view, demanding a massive fee makes perfect sense. Livramento is young, homegrown, highly rated and still has years left on his contract.

For Arsenal and City, though, this is where the deal becomes complicated.

Paying a world-record fee for a full-back is a huge commitment, especially when there are fitness questions to consider.

The interest is real, but unless Newcastle lower their demands, this feels more like a deal to monitor than one likely to move quickly.

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