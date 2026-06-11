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Chelsea could reportedly be tempted by the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford later on this summer.

However, it seems the Blues will only consider signing Rashford on loan later in the window if moves for other targets don’t work out, according to Simon Phillips.

Phillips’ report on his Substack states that Rashford is facing some uncertainty at the moment due to Barcelona not being keen to take up the option to sign him permanently for £26m.

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Rashford impressed during his loan spell at Barca in 2025/26, and it’s perhaps slightly surprising that the Catalan giants aren’t working on keeping the England international.

It’s hard to see Rashford having much of a future back at Man Utd after losing his form towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, so perhaps this could lead to an opportunity for Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford transfer could be a gamble worth taking for Chelsea

While Rashford doesn’t necessarily look like the kind of signing Chelsea are likely to make right now, this does look like a name worth keeping in mind for the west London giants.

The 28-year-old finished the season just gone with 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, showing that he can still do a job at the highest level.

Rashford was not always a regular starter for Hansi Flick’s side, but he showed his value as a squad player and that’s the kind of role he could fill well at Chelsea.

New manager Xabi Alonso will surely look to make changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited, and a big part of that could be bringing in more experienced players.

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CFC have focused a lot on recruiting the world’s best young players in recent times, but it’s not a strategy that’s worked particularly well for them.

Having a bit more of a blend of youth and experience could be ideal to help Chelsea improve, so having Rashford as a rotation option on a season-long loan looks like smart business if they can pull it off.