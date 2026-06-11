Chelsea put defender on 'for sale' list as club hierarchy makes brutal transfer decision

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to continue reshaping their squad this summer, and another defender now appears to be heading towards the exit door.



According to The Athletic, Axel Disasi is on Chelsea’s “for sale” list after spending the second half of the season on loan at West Ham United.

The move comes as little surprise, especially considering how crowded Chelsea’s defensive department has become over the last couple of years.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Disasi joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2023 and made an instant impact by scoring on his debut.

Chelsea’s official website later confirmed that he had made 44 appearances in his first season at Stamford Bridge before falling down the pecking order.

West Ham loan helped rebuild Disasi’s value

His loan move to West Ham was confirmed in February, with the Hammers announcing the deal through their club website.

The switch gave him a fresh chance to play regular football, and he reportedly became an important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive setup.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That spell may now help Chelsea attract interest. Enquiries have already been made about the defender, even though West Ham were not expected to make the loan permanent.

A summer sale makes sense for Chelsea

From Chelsea’s point of view, this feels like a logical decision rather than a dramatic one.

The club have invested heavily in younger defenders, and there is only so much room in the squad.

Selling a player who still has Premier League experience, international pedigree and resale value could help them raise useful funds.

For Disasi, a permanent move may also be the best solution. At 27, he needs to be starting regularly, not waiting for occasional minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been ruthless with squad management in recent windows, and this looks like another example of the club trying to trim the group, balance the books and create space for the next phase of their rebuild.

Report: Chelsea face major striker decision as summer exit becomes a certainty