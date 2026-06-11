Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly a target for Chelsea again, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

The 19-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the moment, with Phillips reporting that the Gunners are looking to offload him, but, crucially, not to a rival like Chelsea.

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We’ve also previously received information from top sources about Chelsea showing an interest in Nwaneri along with major European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and AC Milan.

A move abroad could perhaps make more sense for Nwaneri as Arsenal won’t want to risk this promising young talent blossoming into a world class player at a rival Premier League club.

Arsenal unlikely to sell Ethan Nwaneri to Chelsea

Phillips says it looks unlikely that Chelsea can sign Nwaneri, but there have been contacts before and it seems the Blues’ interest has not gone away.

The England Under-21 international has shown plenty of potential in his relatively short career so far, though he is also at something of a crossroads after struggling to play as often for Arsenal this season, whilst also struggling with an underwhelming loan spell at Marseille.

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Some Arsenal fans will hope this exciting homegrown talent can still make it at the Emirates Stadium, but there’s a lot of competition in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

What our sources told us about Ethan Nwaneri’s future

When we looked into this last month, one source told us: “Chelsea have tried signing him before. They’re still keeping an eye on how this develops, as are Dortmund, Juventus, and Milan. Many top clubs in England and Europe still see him as a fantastic talent, and he might benefit from a fresh start.”

Another told us: “Nwaneri is struggling right now and that means Arsenal are going to have to consider a sale. Things can change quickly, but he clearly isn’t progressing as expected, and they’ll feel they can get a decent fee for him.”

The feeling in the industry is that Arsenal could be tempted to cash in on Nwaneri for around £35-40m this summer.