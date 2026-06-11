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Newcastle United are reportedly close to sealing the €30m transfer of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga and looks like a prospect for the future, and Newcastle need a signing like that out wide after the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

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According to Romano, Newcastle have made an official bid and are expected to finalise this €30m deal very soon.

See below for details, with Real Madrid also having a sell-on clause on the player, meaning they’ll get 50% of his transfer fee…

Fabrizio Romano on Newcastle’s bid for Victor Munoz

? Newcastle, confident to seal Victor Muñoz deal very soon for package over €30m after official bid sent today. Real Madrid have 50% sell-on clause and buy back clause but #NUFC optimistic to proceed quickly. ???? pic.twitter.com/TzyWfRuej1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2026

Romano posted on X: “Newcastle, confident to seal Victor Muñoz deal very soon for package over €30m after official bid sent today. Real Madrid have 50% sell-on clause and buy back clause but #NUFC optimistic to proceed quickly.”

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope this can be completed quickly as Romano suggests, with Eddie Howe’s squad in need of strengthening after the blow of losing Gordon, which followed an already difficult season at St James’ Park.

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NUFC lost Alexander Isak last summer and their signings to replace him didn’t really work out, with the club failing to repeat the success of 2024/25 when they won the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League.

Munoz looks like he could be a good fit to help get Newcastle back on track, but one imagines the club will also need to keep on working on finding talent that can take this team to the next level after an up-and-down few years.

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