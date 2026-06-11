FIFA to bring in groundbreaking transfer regulation from 2027

President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

FIFA have announced that they will be reforming the transfer system, following a landmark court settlement with former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra. The new rule will see football’s governing body attempt to impose release clauses in every deal.

After a lengthy legal battle, Diarra and FIFA settled for an unnamed amount earlier this year. The Frenchman unilaterally rescinded his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014, and had not had the money he was due in his contract. After a ban by FIFA, he sued the governing body for around €64m, it seems it will be followed by an alteration to contract laws in football.

FIFA to impose release clauses in 2027

FIFA announced late on Wednesday night that they would be bringing new regulations into force from the first of January in 2027. MD explain that players with an annual salary of under €150k will from now on receive 5% of any transfer they are involved in as a fixed compensation for the remainder of their contract. It also brings in a system for calculating the compensation for a player to unilaterally rescind their contract. The minimum for the terminating party will be the remainder of their contract.

The major change will be the imposition of release clauses in contracts, with both parties required to agree on a figure, as is the case currently in Spain.

More control for clubs over youth products

Another addition to the rules is that clubs will be able to sign players under the age of 18 to contracts of five years, rather than just three, provided that they have come through the club’s system.

The changes could mark a dramatic shift in English football, although many clubs impose prohibitive release clauses (e.g €1b) and the practice has become more common in recent years. However it gives players slightly more control over their future for the most part.