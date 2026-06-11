Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Austria and France at Düsseldorf Arena on June 17, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that England counterpart Thomas Tuchel is one of the primary reasons that the Three Lions have a chance of winning the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States. He also noted that Spain will make life very difficult for opponents.

One of the major talking points for France ahead of the tournament is how they will fit their array of attacking talent into the same team. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been questioned over his leadership of late, but there is little doubt that he will be leading the line when Les Bleus swing into action.

“I’ve always thought, and I’ll say it again today, that the French national team will always be stronger with him. But it hasn’t always been that way. Unfortunately for him, at the Euros, he arrived from PSG after a very, very difficult six months, and he didn’t get any playing time. Now we’ve had 10 days for the two matches; there’s really no preparation. Furthermore, his injury has prevented him from performing at his best,” he told Marca.

“One way or another, he’s always going to be talked about. Looking at the context in France, I think it’s a widespread phenomenon: these days, the minority is always heard more because they’re the loudest, while the majority remains silent. He lives with criticism, he’s prepared for it, whether it’s fair or unfair. Then there are the facts, his individual performance. When Real Madrid doesn’t win titles, it’s clear that he’s just as responsible as the rest of the squad.”

“However, because he’s Kylian, he’s held to even higher standards and blamed even more. And the same thing happens with the French national team.”

Deschamps thoughts on World Cup

Speaking more generally about the World Cup, Deschamps did not name any dark horses to come away with the trophy.

“The same as for you. Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, England, Argentina, Brazil… And then, African teams like Morocco, who reached the semifinals and continue to improve. Why couldn’t another African team be there? Today there are 48 teams, which lengthens the competition.”

Naturally, Deschamps’ side will be one of the favourites themselves.

“It’s kind of you to say we’re one of the favourites, because the tendency is usually to label us as the favourite. It’s a status we carry with us before every World Cup. Initially, there’s talk of a closed circle of six, seven, or eight teams. For me, it’s not a taboo word. If we hold that status today, which seems logical and legitimate to me, it’s because of everything we’ve built and the results we’ve achieved. It’s due, of course, to the quality of our players, but also to our consistency: if I’m not mistaken, we’ve been among the top three in the FIFA rankings since 2018.”

“With Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in our group, a difficult phase awaits us. There will be obstacles to overcome, and we’ll do everything possible to do so, acknowledging that it will be tough. Ambition is crucial, but it must be accompanied by the necessary humility. The elite are ruthless. It already happened to us once, especially against Switzerland: the day you lower your level even slightly, the punishment is immediate.”

Deschamps: “It’s difficult for the defence to deal with Spain”

Spain come into the tournament high on confidence, following their Euro 2024 victory.

“In terms of style, they remain the same. If there’s one difference that allowed them to win the European Championship, it’s that, beyond Spain’s long-standing ability to maintain possession, they have an added advantage thanks to the individual characteristics of their players: speed. And speed is dangerous. It makes things very difficult for the defence.”

Deschamps – ‘Tuchel is a very good manager’

In terms of England’s chances, the France manager cited Tuchel, who has been questioned plenty, as one of the main reasons they should be considered contenders.

“They have a very good manager whom I also greatly admire, and with whom I’ve had the opportunity to speak quite a bit. I don’t object at all to the idea that the English league is the best. Because of the great players they have, and the financial resources, undoubtedly far superior. For me, the more accustomed my players are to those demands on a daily basis, whether at Bayern, PSG, or English clubs, the better.”