Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Carrick (Photo by Alex Pantling, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring an ambitious potential transfer move for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

However, it’s seemingly felt that a deal could be unlikely this summer due to the Senegal international having three years still to run on his Everton contract, according to Sky Sports.

Ndiaye has been linked with Man Utd before, with TEAMtalk previously stating that he could cost as much as £70m to sign this summer.

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Overall, this probably looks a bit ambitious for the Red Devils, who may well feel they need to focus on other positions first after already spending so much on bringing in an entire new front three last year.

Can Manchester United afford Iliman Ndiaye transfer?

Everton are not currently under any pressure to sell Ndiaye due to the length of his contract, and it’s perhaps hard to justify United getting into a long-drawn-out saga over this player.

The 26-year-old is a fine talent, but it’s not necessarily obvious that he’d get into the MUFC attack ahead of any of their current options in that area, with significant money invested on adding all three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko last summer.

United now probably need to save their budget for strengthening in midfield, which is a particular problem area as Casemiro is leaving at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte has struggled and could be offloaded.

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Who else is in for Iliman Ndiaye?

We’ve previously been informed that Ndiaye also has interest from Arsenal, but so far this has not advanced to anything more concrete.

It makes sense that there’ll probably be a number of clubs looking at Ndiaye as an option this summer, but again he just doesn’t look like the most easily attainable target right now due to his contract and Everton’s high asking price.

Arsenal could do with strengthening their front three, though, and arguably need a left-sided player more than United do, so it could be worth watching if this story hots up at any point later in the summer.