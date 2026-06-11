Jose Mourinho to Millwall would certainly be fun. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho met with Head Scout Juni Calafat and General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez on Tuesday night, with agent Jorge Mendes also present. It is believed that it was not entirely to do with Mourinho’s future, with the Real Madrid hierarchy discussing transfer plans for the coming season.

Mourinho has already made it clear that his priority is for Los Blancos to strengthen at the back, and in midfield this summer, but there has been less talk about who could end up leaving. Midfielder Dani Ceballos is already being talked about as an automatic exit, but Mourinho is now set to tell as many as five players that they will be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. It could open the door to a number of Premier League moves.

Mourinho makes call on futures of five Real Madrid players

It is reported by Cadena SER that as many as five players will be told by Mourinho that they are not a part of his plans for the future. Perhaps the headliner from the list is Brahim Diaz, despite recent denials that he could leave the club this summer, less than a year after penning a new deal.

The next most notable name on the list is Eduardo Camavinga, although this will not be a surprise to Real Madrid fans who have seen him struggle this year. Left-back Fran Garcia and forward Gonzalo Garcia will also be allowed to leave, as will Franco Mastantuono, although he is more likely to leave on loan.

Eduardo Camavinga unlikely to get minutes under Mourinho

In the French midfielder’s case, the situation is particularly acute. Although he was often injured last season, he was limited in his opportunities, and Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and even youngster Thiago Pitarch were ahead of him in the pecking order. Mourinho has also requested the signing of a midfielder to come in this summer, with Vitinha and Mateus Fernandes two of the names he has suggested. The arrival of a midfielder would then reduce his opportunities further.