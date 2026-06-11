Eddie Howe makes decision on the future of Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock

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Newcastle United could be heading towards a sensible but slightly emotional summer exit, with the club reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Joe Willock.



According to The Athletic, the 26-year-old midfielder is entering the final 12 months of his contract, and the expectation is that he will leave St James’ Park during the summer transfer window.

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It is not a huge shock when you look at the bigger picture. Willock has been a useful player for Newcastle over the years, but he has struggled to become a guaranteed starter under Eddie Howe.

With the club trying to evolve again and make space for fresh midfield options, this feels like a decision based on timing rather than disappointment.

Contract situation has put the Magpies in a difficult position

Willock joined Newcastle permanently from Arsenal in 2021 after a brilliant loan spell.

That loan period was arguably the best football of his career, as he scored regularly and became a fan favourite almost instantly.

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However, football moves quickly. His current deal runs until 2027, according to Transfermarkt, meaning this summer may be Newcastle’s last proper chance to get a decent fee before his value drops.

A report from Read Newcastle also noted that Willock was not a consistent starter towards the end of last season, while Fulham have been linked with interest in the midfielder.

A move would suit Newcastle United and Willock

From Newcastle’s point of view, selling now makes sense.

They are not necessarily being forced into a fire sale, but moving on squad players at the right time is part of smart recruitment.

For Willock, a fresh start could be just as important. At 26, he should be playing regularly, not floating between the bench and occasional starts.

He still has energy, Premier League experience and the ability to carry the ball through midfield, so there should be interest.

It would not be a bitter goodbye, but it does feel like the right moment for both sides to move on.

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