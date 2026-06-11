Gabriel Jesus and Ousmane Diomande (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly showing a strong interest in highly-rated young Sporting Lisbon central defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 22-year-old has long looked like a superb prospect after shining during his time in Portugal, and he’s part of the Ivory Coast squad for this summer’s World Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Diomande is now said to be attracting strong interest from Leeds in particular, though Sporting will insist on a €50m asking price for the player, according to 225foot.

We’ve recently been informed about Chelsea eyeing Diomande as one of Xabi Alonso’s targets this summer, while Arsenal have also asked Sporting about him.

Ousmane Diomande heading for transfer to the Premier League?

It remains to be seen where Diomande could end up, but it seems there is a genuine possibility of seeing him in the Premier League at some point in the near future.

If the young Ivorian has a strong World Cup, that will surely only see top English clubs accelerate their interest.

From that point of view, Leeds would probably do well to move fast for Diomande, or else that €50m asking price could perhaps rise even further.

Meanwhile, if a big name like Arsenal or Chelsea move first for Diomande then that would likely make it impossible to convince him to move to Elland Road instead.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Who needs Ousmane Diomande most?

Chelsea immediately stand out as a club that needs a top defensive signing after a hugely disappointing 10th place finish in 2025/26.

The Blues would likely view Diomande as an upgrade on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Wesley Fofana, who have just not been consistent enough.

Arsenal might do well to add depth in defence if there are player departures, but Diomande would surely struggle to play regularly at the Emirates Stadium due to the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Leeds could present themselves as a good stepping stone club who could then sell Diomande later on, but the real question is surely whether or not they can afford a €50m signing now.