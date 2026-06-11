(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth have slapped a massive £80 million valuation on star midfielder Alex Scott, according to a prominent ITK social media account on X.

The hefty price tag comes amid growing interest from several of the Premier League’s elite clubs, setting the stage for an intense summer transfer battle over one of England’s brightest young talents.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool find out how much Alex Scott will cost

According to a recent update from a famous transfer insider on X, Bournemouth are determined to extract top dollar for the 22-year-old maestro and have established a firm £80 million baseline for negotiations.

Liverpool, who have been heavily linked with Alex Scott, will seemingly have to splash the cash to secure his services.

While the Cherries are eager to retain Scott, especially after securing European football last season, the club is reportedly considering a new contract offer that includes a steep release clause to protect his value, a similar strategy they used for Antoine Semenyo.

However, with rumors circulating that Liverpool could leverage an Iraola connection to tempt the midfielder to Anfield, the Reds will have to decide whether to meet the south coast club’s premium price tag or look elsewhere.

Iraola obviously knows Scott well and would love to reunite with the midfielder who he described as ‘amazing‘ for his performance vs Arsenal in April.

They are not the only club after Scott with reports suggesting interest from Manchester United as well.

Midfielders’ prices soar high this summer

The jaw-dropping valuation placed on Scott is indicative of an incredibly inflated market where midfield premiums have completely soared to new heights.

Selling clubs are holds all the leverage, leaving heavyweights with no choice but to pay astronomical figures for elite talent.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For instance, Manchester City have encountered a major roadblock in their pursuit of Elliot Anderson, with Nottingham Forest turning down an incredible £120 million package because they demand the entire fee fixed upfront.

Similarly, West Ham have shown immense defiance despite their recent relegation to the Championship, slapping a staggering £85m valuation on 21-year-old sensation Mateus Fernandes amid concrete interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

With the market floor heavily elevated, Liverpool’s pursuit of Scott will require a massive financial commitment if they want to get a deal over the line.