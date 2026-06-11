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Liverpool could replace Curtis Jones with Juventus star Khephren Thuram, as per reports from Italy.

Jones is expected to leave Liverpool the summer transfer window, forcing them to look for a high-quality replacement to anchor their midfield.

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There is significant movement surrounding Thuram, who could find himself sacrificed by the Italian giants.

While Turkish side Galatasaray have recently inquired about his availability, a move to the Premier League is gaining serious traction. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring the situation closely.

Khephren Thuram could cost Liverpool €45-50m

According to reports from Tutto Juve, the French midfielder prefers to remain in Turin, but Juventus’ financial landscape means they are ready to entertain serious bids.

While no official price tag has been set, initial negotiations are expected to begin around the €45-50 million mark.

Liverpool will face stiff competition from old rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils have already completed a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, but they intend to secure another dynamic midfielder.

As per the report, United have placed Newcastle’s Elliot Anderson as their preferred target, alongside West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, but they view Thuram as an elite alternative. This could trigger a bidding war that tests the Bianconeri’s resolve.

Will Thuram be an upgrade on Jones?

Losing a homegrown talent like Curtis Jones is always a tough pill for the Anfield faithful to swallow, but acquiring Thuram would provide a completely different dynamic to modern tactical setups.

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Known for his imposing physical frame, press-resistance, and elite ball-carrying ability, the 25-year-old Frenchman excels at breaking lines and progressing the ball from deep positions.

Compared to Jones, who operates primarily as an advanced, forward-passing and possession retention player, Thuram provides far greater defensive coverage and a much higher ceiling for transitions.

His tactical flexibility allows him to shift between a deep-lying number six or an authoritative box-to-box number eight.

For €45-50 million, his defensive output and engine could make him a substantial upgrade for a grueling Premier League campaign.