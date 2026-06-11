Contract drama could open door for Vinicius Junior to make Man City move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation at Real Madrid, with growing suggestions that they could explore a huge move for one of Europe’s biggest attacking stars by next summer.



The claim, first circulating from a source on X, suggests City are ready to test the waters if contract uncertainty continues in Spain regarding the future of Brazilian attacker Vinicius Jr.

While nothing appears advanced at this stage, the idea is not completely unrealistic.

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City rarely chase superstar names without a plan, but when a genuine world-class attacker becomes even slightly available, they are always expected to be in the conversation.

According to AS, Vinicius has decided to stay at Real Madrid next season regardless of whether a new deal is agreed.

That means a move this summer looks difficult, but the bigger question is what happens if his contract situation remains unresolved heading into 2027.

Real Madrid have control for the time being

Real Madrid officially renewed his contract until 2027, as confirmed by the club’s official announcement.

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However, talks over a further extension have not yet produced a full agreement.

The player is not rushing into a renewal, making it clear there is still plenty to discuss with Madrid.

Trophy Total Won Seasons / Years Won La Liga 3 2019–20, 2021–22, 2023–24 Copa del Rey 1 2022–23 Supercopa de España 3 2019–20, 2021–22, 2023–24 UEFA Champions League 2 2021–22, 2023–24 UEFA Super Cup 2 2022, 2024 FIFA Club World Cup / Intercontinental Cup 3 2018, 2022, 2024 Total 14

Vinicius Jr’s honours at Real Madrid

Man City encouraged to make move for Vinicius

That gives clubs like Man City a reason to monitor the situation closely.

From City’s point of view, this would be more than just a transfer. It would be a statement.

Adding a player of that level would instantly refresh their attack and send a message across Europe.

Still, this feels like a long game rather than an immediate deal. Real Madrid will not want to lose a global superstar, and City would need the right timing, price and player desire to make it happen.

For now, it is one to watch but if contract talks drag on, this story could become much bigger.

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