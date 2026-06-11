Matias Fernandez-Pardo in action for Belgium (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise transfer move for Lille youngster Matias Fernandez-Pardo as one of their attacking midfield options.

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The Red Devils are seemingly exploring a long list of targets in a variety of positions, with Fernandez-Pardo mentioned as one lesser-known player they admire, as per Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old is in Belgium’s World Cup squad and impressed in Ligue 1 with eight goals and five assists in the season just gone.

Sky Sports also mention bigger names and proven Premier League talents such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye as being on Man Utd’s radar.

However, it will be interesting to see if United decide to gamble on a younger player like Fernandez-Pardo, who might be the cheaper option and better long-term investment.

Who is Matias Fernandez-Pardo?

Fernandez-Pardo has spent his youth career with a number of clubs, including Anderlecht and Gent, while he is also in his second spell at Lille.

The Belgian started playing regularly for Gent in the 2023/24 season, and has also quickly established himself as a key player for Lille.

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Fernandez-Pardo has a total of 12 goals in 71 games in his two seasons with the French club, and he recently won his first cap for Belgium.

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Fernandez-Pardo looks like he could have plenty to offer to this United side, with more depth arguably needed in that front three.

MUFC invested a lot in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, but there is surely room for another rotation option, with Fernandez-Pardo looking like he could get a decent amount of playing time and really grow into a more first-team role with time at Old Trafford.