"Mentioned his name" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man Utd & Real Madrid £85m transfer battle

Mateus Fernandes in action for West Ham against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly both keen on Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jose Mourinho is said to have mentioned the West Ham midfielder’s name to Real Madrid as he prepares to return to the Bernabeu for a second spell as manager.

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However, Man Utd are also interested in Fernandes, according to Romano, who has posted on X about the Portugal international’s situation.

See below for Romano’s update, with Fernandes expected to have an asking price as high as £85m this summer…

??? Manchester United remain keen on Mateus Fernandes with more clubs also in the race. José Mourinho mentioned his name to Real Madrid yesterday, more Premier League clubs showing interest. Price tag around £85m. ?? https://t.co/eJ9Ys7Gvt5 pic.twitter.com/VeNaJVXCO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

“Manchester United remain keen on Mateus Fernandes with more clubs also in the race. José Mourinho mentioned his name to Real Madrid yesterday, more Premier League clubs showing interest. Price tag around £85m,” Romano posted.

Is Mateus Fernandes really worth £85m?

That price for Fernandes looks pretty high, with the 21-year-old still pretty inexperienced at the top level.

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It was previously reported that the Hammers paid around £40m to sign Fernandes from Southampton a year ago, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

While Fernandes has impressed with both Southampton and West Ham, he’s still only played two seasons in the Premier League, finishing both of those campaigns getting relegated.

It’s obvious from watching Fernandes that he has a big future in the game, but it remains to be seen if clubs will really pay quite that much money for him at this stage of his career.

West Ham’s relegation to the Championship might also weaken their negotiating position as this is a player that will surely push to be allowed a big move this summer so as to avoid playing in English football’s second tier.

Fernandes looks like he could be a fine addition to this United squad as they look in need of more options in midfield after Casemiro’s departure at the end of his contract.