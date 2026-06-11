(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with another big-name defensive signing, but the latest update suggests there is not much behind the noise.



According to the Manchester Evening News, United are not currently lining up an offer for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, despite recent reports claiming the Red Devils were showing interest.

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That is an important clarification because, on paper, the rumour always felt slightly complicated.

Man United do need to be smart with their defensive planning, but throwing a huge fee at an experienced Premier League centre-back does not necessarily match the more disciplined recruitment approach the club have tried to build under INEOS.

Why the link to Romero always looked difficult

Some reports, including claims covered by The Sun, suggested United could look at a move, with the idea of pairing him with Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez seen as an attractive angle.

However, there are obvious obstacles. Tottenham would not be expected to let their captain leave cheaply, especially to a Premier League rival.

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On top of that, Spurs only confirmed a new long-term contract for the defender last year through their official club website, strengthening their position in any potential negotiation.

From United’s side, this does not look like a priority deal. They already have several centre-back options, including Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and other squad defenders.

Unless there are major exits, spending heavily in that area would be hard to justify.

A sensible decision from Man United

In truth, United stepping away from this kind of rumour is probably sensible.

The club have made expensive defensive signings in the past, and not all of them have delivered the long-term stability expected.

Romero is an aggressive, high-level defender with Premier League experience, but the cost, Spurs connection and United’s current squad situation make this a transfer that feels more dramatic than realistic.

For now, this looks like one of those stories that creates attention but does not have enough substance behind it.

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