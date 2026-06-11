(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Man United are ‘already in talks’ with West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes‘ entourage regarding a summer move.

Following the Hammers’ recent relegation to the Championship, the 21-year-old Portuguese starlet is widely expected to secure a swift return to top-flight football, with significant movement anticipated on his future before the end of the month.

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Ben Jacobs update on Man United’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes

According to reputable journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have firmly placed Fernandes at the top of their midfield shortlist.

The Red Devils have already initiated formal contact with the player’s representatives to discuss personal terms and gauge salary expectations.

West Ham find themselves in a strong negotiating position despite their relegation, holding out for a massive £85 million valuation.

This figure represents double the £38 million plus £4 million in add-ons they paid to sign him just last summer.

This steep price tag is partly driven by a 15% sell-on clause owed to his former club. However, despite this hefty valuation, Jacobs states that a high-profile sale is fully expected this month, especially with the player eager to sustain his international ambitions.

Real Madrid joining race is bad news for United

While Manchester United have made the opening moves, securing Fernandes’ signature has become significantly more complicated.

Jacobs reveals that French champions PSG and Premier League rivals Arsenal both hold a long-standing appreciation for the midfielder.

But perhaps the biggest threat comes from Real Madrid who have now entered the picture.

As per the journalist, Madrid have also made contact with the player regarding a move to Spain as Mourinho looks to bolster the squad this summer.

Movement expected on Mateus Fernandes' future this month. Manchester United already in talks on the player side. PSG and Arsenal also hold appreciation. Real Madrid the latest suitor to make contact. West Ham want double the £38m+£4m they paid, but despite this valuation as… pic.twitter.com/PWgV1iER4t — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 11, 2026

Why is Fernandes wanted by top clubs?

Fernandes has evolved into one of Europe’s most sought-after young midfielders due to his immense versatility and technical ability.

Capable of operating as a deep-lying playmaker or a dynamic box-to-box presence, his press-resistance and tactical intelligence make him a ideal fit for many top European clubs.

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Having already proven he can handle the intensity of English football, the big heavyweights view him as a generational midfield anchor.