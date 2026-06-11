Manchester City star halts renewal talks due to Real Madrid interest

Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City will face a task this summer to limit the impact of Pep Guardiola’s departure. It has been suggested that a number of key players will consider their future after the exit of the iconic Catalan manager, and Europe’s top clubs have already begun sniffing around some of their stars.

That is the case for Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian star has just two years left on his contract, and thus was due to negotiate a renewal this summer. City have been pushing to secure a new deal with the 24-year-old, but if they do not manage to get one done, will have to consider the idea of cashing in on Gvardiol, as his value will decline next summer.

Gvardiol halts Manchester City renewal talks

One of the sides that has been frequently linked with Gvardiol are Real Madrid, who are looking to rebuild this summer. Now it seems they have been given an opening to pursue his signing. As per both Diario AS and Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports DE, Gvardiol has decided to halt his contract talks with City.

?? Understand Josko Gvardiol will decide between two options: either signing a contract extension with ManCity beyond 2028 – a concrete offer is already on the table – or making a move to Real Madrid this summer. Real‘s interest is concrete. However, #MCFC are pushing to keep… pic.twitter.com/QGn83CFi0s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2026

Plettenberg says that Bayern Munich are not in the race for Gvardiol, and that he will only consider a move to Real Madrid, or a new deal with City. The Premier League giants have already put an offer on the table, but Los Blancos have a strong interest in him. AS add that Mourinho sees him as a key part of his project, and they have begun work on the deal in a bid to satisfy one of Mourinho’s requests.

Real Madrid’s alternative to Gvardiol

The other name that Real Madrid have put on the table in case they cannot get a deal done for Gvardiol, is Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori. Mourinho is keen to sign a left-back that can double as a central defender, switching to a back three if needs be.