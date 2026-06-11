Manchester City star halts renewal talks due to Real Madrid interest

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Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva
Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City will face a task this summer to limit the impact of Pep Guardiola’s departure. It has been suggested that a number of key players will consider their future after the exit of the iconic Catalan manager, and Europe’s top clubs have already begun sniffing around some of their stars.

That is the case for Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian star has just two years left on his contract, and thus was due to negotiate a renewal this summer. City have been pushing to secure a new deal with the 24-year-old, but if they do not manage to get one done, will have to consider the idea of cashing in on Gvardiol, as his value will decline next summer.

Gvardiol halts Manchester City renewal talks

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Josko Gvardiol of Man City
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One of the sides that has been frequently linked with Gvardiol are Real Madrid, who are looking to rebuild this summer. Now it seems they have been given an opening to pursue his signing. As per both Diario AS and Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports DE, Gvardiol has decided to halt his contract talks with City.

Plettenberg says that Bayern Munich are not in the race for Gvardiol, and that he will only consider a move to Real Madrid, or a new deal with City. The Premier League giants have already put an offer on the table, but Los Blancos have a strong interest in him. AS add that Mourinho sees him as a key part of his project, and they have begun work on the deal in a bid to satisfy one of Mourinho’s requests.

Real Madrid’s alternative to Gvardiol

Riccardo Calafiori in action for Arsenal
Riccardo Calafiori in action for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The other name that Real Madrid have put on the table in case they cannot get a deal done for Gvardiol, is Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori. Mourinho is keen to sign a left-back that can double as a central defender, switching to a back three if needs be.

More Stories Josko Gvardiol Manchester City Real Madrid

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