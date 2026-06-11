If Bayern Munich open the door for Michael Olise, there could be an “insane” bidding war for the French winger, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The reporter has previously posted about Liverpool’s interest in Olise, but he says all the top clubs in Europe are desperate to land him this summer.

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However, the big variable here is Bayern, who have insisted on keeping their star player, so unless that changes this surely remains an unrealistic dream for Liverpool, Real Madrid, and anyone else looking at him.

See below as Hawkins posted an update on X, quoting his previous report on Liverpool’s interest in Olise as a successor to Mohamed Salah…

Si le Bayern Munich ouvrait la porte à Michael Olise les enchères seraient folles. Comme expliqué au mois de mars, tous les grands clubs sont intéressés. Les Allemands se montrent inflexibles depuis plusieurs semaines et affirment qu’il n’est pas à vendre. https://t.co/Sy9qwXrGW2 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 10, 2026

“If Bayern Munich opened the door to Michael Olise, the bidding war would be insane. As explained back in March, all the big clubs are interested. The Germans have been holding firm for several weeks now and are insisting that he’s not for sale,” Hawkins said.

Could Michael Olise seal transfer away from Bayern Munich?

Olise finished 2025/26 with 22 goals and 25 assists in all competitions for Bayern, making him one of the deadliest attacking players in world football.

The France international will now be hoping to shine at this summer’s World Cup 2026 and you can keep an eye on his progress and other major World Cup news on our live blog.

If Olise does end up having a stand-out tournament, this will surely only increase the pressure on Bayern, though he is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

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That gives Bayern a decent amount of control, but it might be hard to turn down huge money, and Hawkins suggests we could see a truly incredible battle of offers for the 24-year-old.

Michael Olise is the dream signing for Liverpool

Given his superb stats, achievements at Bayern, and the bonus of being Premier League-proven, Olise is almost the perfect signing for LFC.

See below for our Olise to Liverpool Transfer Fit rating, where he only loses points due to being so expensive…