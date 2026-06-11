Spain, France, or England? Most likely World Cup 2026 winners predicted by Supercomputer

Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Alex Caparros, Rich Storry, Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Opta’s Supercomputer has had a go at predicting the most likely World Cup 2026 winners in the tournament in North America this summer.

Unsurprisingly, the three main favourites are Spain, France, and England – in that order.

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See below as Opta Analyst give Spain a 16% chance of winning the World Cup this summer, and a 25.1% chance of making the final.

France are close behind with a 12.9% chance of winning the competition, while England are given a 10.8% chance, just narrowly ahead of current holders Argentina on 10.1%.

Here’s a look at the full top ten…

Belgium and Norway could be interesting outsiders to think about, particularly as the latter have Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland in their ranks, as well as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

You can follow the World Cup live here as it kicks off today with Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

World Cup 2026 could help decide the Ballon d’Or

Let’s face it, the Ballon d’Or doesn’t always go to the best player in the world, but to the star player from the team that wins the big tournaments.

Sometimes those two things can go hand in hand, but in the post-Messi and Ronaldo era it’s getting harder to pick out the most obvious candidates for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Ousmane Dembele won it last year after starring for PSG in their Champions League-winning campaign, but he didn’t look quite as worthy of it this time.

A World Cup win for France could change that if Dembele has a starring role, but it could also help his French colleague Kylian Mbappe, who already has great history at this level with a win in 2018 and a hat-trick in the final defeat of 2022.

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If England go all the way then there’ll surely be serious talk of Harry Kane winning it, even if Bayern Munich under-achieved in the Champions League, while Lamine Yamal is the obvious candidate if he can lead Spain to glory.

Keep an eye on Portugal as well, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing in what will surely be his last international tournament and looking to go out on a high, though perhaps Vitinha would be a Ballon d’Or contender ahead of him after his Champions League success with PSG.