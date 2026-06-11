Plan B: Man United change priority after Man City make move for Elliot Anderson

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United may like Elliot Anderson a lot, but admiration alone does not make a transfer happen.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Nottingham Forest midfielder is viewed inside Old Trafford as something close to a dream target, yet United are not prepared to walk blindly into an expensive bidding war.

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That stance makes sense. Anderson’s stock has risen sharply, and with Manchester City also pushing strongly, United appear wary of spending huge money on a player who may not be fully convinced by their project.

If the feeling is that Anderson prefers City, then United would be wise to avoid repeating old transfer mistakes where they chased a deal for too long and ended up overpaying.

City made a move of £106m + add-ons, taking it above £120m for the Nottingham Forest midfielder, as confirmed by The Athletic.

Mateus Fernandes remains on Man United radar

As a result, United are now advancing on other midfield options. Mateus Fernandes remains one to watch, with talks believed to be underway on the player’s side.

The West Ham midfielder could offer energy, technical quality and Premier League experience, which fits the profile United have been looking for.

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He may not have the same hype around him as Anderson, but that could actually work in United’s favour.

Fernandes feels like a more realistic deal if the numbers are sensible, especially at a time when United need smart recruitment rather than statement signings for the sake of it.

Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba show United’s wider plan

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is another interesting name, although his price tag is a major issue.

Bournemouth are expected to hold further talks with the player over his future and reportedly value him at around £80m. That is a huge fee for a talented but still-developing midfielder.

Carlos Baleba is also on United’s list, and he arguably fits the physical, ball-winning profile they need. However, Brighton are rarely easy sellers, so that would not be a cheap deal either.

Overall, United’s midfield search looks more flexible than desperate.

Anderson may be the dream, but if the player favours City and the fee becomes excessive, walking away could be the smartest move.

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