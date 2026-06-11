Plettenberg confirms Real Madrid threat has forced Man City into major contract move

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are making a serious push to keep Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad, with the club reportedly offering the Croatian defender a new contract until 2031 on improved salary terms.



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, City’s position is clear: they either convince Gvardiol to sign fresh terms, or Real Madrid could push for a transfer this summer.

That has turned what looked like a routine contract situation into one of the more interesting defensive stories of the window.

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Gvardiol originally joined Man City from RB Leipzig in 2023 on a five-year deal, as confirmed by the club’s official announcement.

Since then, he has become a key part of City’s back line because of his ability to play both centre-back and left-back.

Real Madrid interest changes the mood

The Real Madrid angle is what makes this story more serious.

Reports from Read Man City suggest Bayern Munich are no longer pushing for the player, but Madrid’s interest remains concrete.

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That gives Gvardiol a major decision to make. Staying at City would mean security, trophies and continuing under one of the most structured football projects in Europe.

A move to Real Madrid, however, brings a different kind of pull: history, prestige and the chance to become a long-term defensive leader at the Bernabeu.

Man City defender is keeping his options open

Gvardiol has not publicly forced an exit. In fact, he recently said he is happy at Manchester City, with Managing Madrid reporting that the defender feels he has everything he needs at the club.

Still, his final decision will matter a lot. From City’s perspective, offering a longer and better contract is the smart move.

Gvardiol is young, versatile and already proven at the highest level. Losing him now would create a huge defensive gap, especially to a European rival like Real Madrid.

For now, City are doing exactly what elite clubs should do: protect their best assets before the market gets messy.

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