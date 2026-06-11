Sources: Real Madrid hold "internal talks" over signing Manchester City duo

Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have held internal talks over signing Manchester City duo Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Portuguese duo have been discussed by decision-makers at the Bernabeu, with incoming new manager Jose Mourinho understood to be keen on the pair as he looks to add experience to this Los Blancos squad.

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I should start by saying that City are not looking to sell either of these key first-team players, but various sources have described a sense of “uncertainty” to me in the wake of Guardiola’s departure.

Make no mistake – the legendary City manager was hugely popular and his departure is a big blow. My understanding is that it has hit some members of the squad harder than others, with the dressing room genuinely believing he was staying right up until his announcement was confirmed.

Real Madrid discussing Manchester City raid

For the time being, Real have only been holding internal discussions about transfer targets as they prepare to arm Mourinho with new signings, and I’m told that both Nunes and Dias have been mentioned Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“Real Madrid have had internal talks about targets, with Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias both appreciated. Jose Mourinho would love to have their experience and winning mentality in this squad,” one source, who asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, told me this morning.

“City obviously don’t want to sell, but clubs are now having these conversations in case there are any players seriously unsettled by Pep leaving. That’s going to lead to a lot of noise this summer – it won’t all lead to deals going through, but clubs could ask the question.”

Nunes’ versatility is understood to be of particular interest to Mourinho, with the 27-year-old capable of playing midfield or right-back to a high standard.

Dias, meanwhile, is a straightforward upgrade on the inexperienced Dean Huijsen, who has not looked entirely convincing since his move from Bournemouth last summer.

Jose Mourinho to have big say over Real Madrid transfer plans

It is also my understanding that Mourinho will be given a good amount of control over Real Madrid transfers this summer.

This hasn’t always been the case for managers at the Bernabeu, and it is indeed rarer in the modern game in this era of sporting and technical directors.

Florentino Perez has recognised the need for something of a reset at the club, however, and wants to lean on Mourinho’s experience and winning mentality so he can identify players who will both strengthen the squad and respond well to his ideas and demands.

Nunes and Dias fit the bill after their achievements at City, but it remains to be seen if they can realistically get the Premier League giants to sell.