Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly switched their focus to Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol as Arsenal don’t want to sell Riccardo Calafiori.

The Spanish giants are also considering Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as another alternative as they continue to look for signings in defence.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Calafiori is not available, whereas Gvardiol has just two years left on his contract, so might be more realistic.

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And while Colwill is also appreciated, he is not yet considered a priority for Los Blancos, so it seems like the Gvardiol saga will be one to watch.

Josko Gvardiol’s Manchester City future in doubt

Gvardiol has been a key player for Man City, but there is still no agreement over a new contract, so it makes sense that this is a situation Real are keeping a close eye on.

We have also received information from sources on Real’s interest in two other City players – Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes.

Gvardiol might make more sense for Madrid if they want someone of a similar profile to Calafiori – a young and versatile player capable of operating well at centre-back or left-back.

Dias could also be a good option for incoming manager Jose Mourinho, but this is certainly far from ideal for City after the upheaval they’ve already suffered this summer with Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Riccardo Calafiori news is boost for Arsenal

Most Arsenal fans will surely be pleased to hear that Calafiori now looks set to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The Italy international was a key player for the Gunners as they won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final in a memorable 2025/26 campaign.

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Admittedly, though, Calafiori does have a bit of a poor injury record, so perhaps the right offer could have given Arsenal something to think about.

Still, this latest update suggests Real are looking elsewhere, so Arsenal won’t need to think too much about making any major changes to their back line this summer.