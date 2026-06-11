(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are set to seal the signing of Bernardo Silva, stepping in ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in order to seal the deal. Silva is a free agent this summer after bringing his nine-year spell at Manchester City to an end.

Silva had been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and had agreed terms with the Catalan giants. Yet a bigger offer from Atletico and the chance to have a more important role had started to sway his mind. It appears that a call from Jose Mourinho has made up his mind though.

Real Madrid to seal Bernardo Silva signing – Fabrizio Romano

In recent days, it had been said that incoming Real Madrid manager Mourinho was also keen on signing Silva. He was keen to bring the mentality and attitude that the 32-year-old can bring to the Bernabeu, on top of his obvious quality as a player. Fabrizio Romano reports that their offer will be for a two-year deal with a potential option for a third included. It is a fairly significant offer, given Los Blancos do not customarily offer deals longer than a single year to their players when negotiating new contracts or extensions.

?? BREAKING: Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, deal set to be sealed as revealed earlier… HERE WE GO, SOON. ?? Agreement at final stages after official proposal valid until June 2028 plus potential option. Bernardo Silva, ready to join Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/vm7QzwHARb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2026

Bernardo Silva and Barcelona

For some time it had looked as if Silva would eventually join Barcelona at some point. The Portugal midfielder has family in the Catalan capital, and for several years was linked with a move to Camp Nou. The close links between agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona also seemed to open the door for him, even this summer when Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield. It looks as if he will be lining up against them in the next Clasico though.