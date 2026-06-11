Real Madrid on course to beat Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to star midfielder

Manchester City
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Bernardo Silva Man City
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are set to seal the signing of Bernardo Silva, stepping in ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in order to seal the deal. Silva is a free agent this summer after bringing his nine-year spell at Manchester City to an end.

Silva had been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and had agreed terms with the Catalan giants. Yet a bigger offer from Atletico and the chance to have a more important role had started to sway his mind. It appears that a call from Jose Mourinho has made up his mind though.

Real Madrid to seal Bernardo Silva signing – Fabrizio Romano

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City
Bernardo Silva of Man City (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In recent days, it had been said that incoming Real Madrid manager Mourinho was also keen on signing Silva. He was keen to bring the mentality and attitude that the 32-year-old can bring to the Bernabeu, on top of his obvious quality as a player. Fabrizio Romano reports that their offer will be for a two-year deal with a potential option for a third included. It is a fairly significant offer, given Los Blancos do not customarily offer deals longer than a single year to their players when negotiating new contracts or extensions.

Bernardo Silva and Barcelona

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid makes a pass whilst under pressure from Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

For some time it had looked as if Silva would eventually join Barcelona at some point. The Portugal midfielder has family in the Catalan capital, and for several years was linked with a move to Camp Nou. The close links between agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona also seemed to open the door for him, even this summer when Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield. It looks as if he will be lining up against them in the next Clasico though.

More Stories Atletico Madrid CF Bernardo Silva FC Barcelona Manchester City Real Madrid CF

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