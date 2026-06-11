Report: Chelsea face major striker decision as summer exit becomes a certainty

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea may have a big attacking decision to make in the summer transfer window, with one of their senior strikers potentially leaving the club permanently.



According to The Athletic, the Blues could allow either Liam Delap or Nicolas Jackson to move on if the right offer arrives.

It is not a major shock, especially when you look at how crowded Chelsea’s forward line has become over the last year.

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Delap only arrived from Ipswich Town in 2025 after Chelsea triggered his £30m release clause.

The move made sense because he was young, powerful and already had Premier League experience.

However, Chelsea have continued to reshape their attack, which has naturally created uncertainty over game time.

Competition has changed picture at Chelsea

The biggest issue is that Chelsea no longer look short of options. Joao Pedro’s arrival from Brighton, added another versatile forward to the squad.

He has since become an important attacking figure, with Chelsea’s official website highlighting his strong first season at Stamford Bridge.

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That leaves Chelsea with a tricky balance. Delap still has long-term potential, but he needs regular minutes to develop.

Jackson, meanwhile, offers pace, pressing and unpredictability, but his finishing and consistency have been questioned at times.

A smart sale could help Stamford Bridge rebuild

Jackson played for Bayern Munich on a season long loan but the German giants have decided not to sign him permanently.

He will return to Stamford Bridge but it is difficult to see him become a part of new manager Xabi Alonso’s future plans at the club.

From Chelsea’s point of view, this feels more like squad management than panic.

The club have spent heavily in recent years, so selling one striker could help create space, raise funds and make the squad easier to manage.

The smarter move would depend on the offers. If a Premier League club comes in strongly for Delap, Chelsea may consider cashing in while his value remains solid.

If interest grows in Jackson, his experience and profile could also bring in a strong fee.

Either way, this summer could tell us a lot about how Chelsea truly see their long-term attack.

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