Romano confirms De Zerbi has no intention of letting defensive Tottenham stalwart leave

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham are making their stance clear ahead of the summer transfer window: Pedro Porro is not a player they want to lose.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs do not want to sell the Spanish right-back this summer, despite links with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The message from inside the club appears simple, Roberto De Zerbi sees Porro as a crucial part of his plans, and Tottenham’s management also view him as an important figure for the rebuild.

That is a strong statement, especially given how much change is already happening in north London.

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De Zerbi has started reshaping the squad, with Tottenham recently adding defensive experience through signings such as Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Real Madrid links have created transfer noise

Porro has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, and the interest makes sense.

He is aggressive, technically sharp and offers a major attacking threat from right-back.

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Reports from TEAMtalk also claim Madrid have looked at him as part of their search for a long-term option in that position.

Manchester City links are also interesting because Porro was previously on their books before building his reputation at Sporting CP and later joining Tottenham.

His move to Spurs was first completed on loan from Sporting before becoming permanent, as covered by The Guardian.

Tottenham must keep the talented Spaniard

From Tottenham’s point of view, selling Porro now would make little sense.

De Zerbi needs players who can carry his style, and Porro’s energy, crossing and ability to play high up the pitch suit that perfectly.

Spurs are trying to build something more stable after a difficult league campaign, so keeping their strongest pieces should be the priority.

Unless a ridiculous offer arrives, this feels like a transfer door Tottenham are right to keep firmly shut.

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