Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's title win (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The Saudi Pro League has once again found itself at the centre of controversy. This time, accusations of cheating and refereeing favouritism are threatening to derail any positivity the league has been able to generate. Players at Al-Ahli have come out to accuse officials of making decisions that favour Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current home.

Ivan Toney was perhaps the loudest voice to first make the accusations, claiming that referees told Al-Ahli’s players to focus on continental competition. This came as Toney and his teammates remonstrated with officials who had turned down what they saw as stonewall penalty decisions, giving Al-Nassr a helping hand in the title race.

Ronaldo is ultimately the figurehead of this controversy, given that it is believed his happiness is the reason Al-Nassr is favoured. He would stoke that controversy, too, by celebrating in the face of Toney when his side defeated Al-Ahli. Could the Saudi firestorm claim the Portuguese star as collateral damage?

Ronaldo Could Head to 2026 World Cup Under Something of a Cloud

The run-in for the Saudi Pro League title has been one of the stories of 2026. However, that has largely been driven by accusations surrounding some of its biggest stars, rather than by the fact that three of the league’s top teams are locked in a dramatic title race. Given that CR7, its most marketable star, has been a central figure in the negative stories of this season, it has the potential to overshadow ability and form.

The Portuguese star also went on strike this season in protest of what he perceived as neglect of his side’s playing staff. That there is now an apparent conspiracy for the star’s side to win the title, it appears that ego has won out, which does not bode well for the success of national teams at major tournaments.

Portugal are 11/1 to win the World Cup final, which puts them sixth in the list of favourites. However, it would not be the first time a controversy has derailed a major nation’s chances. France in 2010 is a great example of just how that can unfold. Les Bleus would be knocked out in the group stage after a clash of egos between players and coaches.

Portugal Would do Well to Avoid Controversy if Success is the Aim

When the French crashed out of the World Cup in 2010, it was largely due to a decision to send star Nicolas Anelka home. However, it should also not be ignored that France’s qualification was itself fraught with controversy and accusations of cheating. Their entry to the tournament saw a key figure in the squad come under scrutiny for his conduct.

Thierry Henry was perhaps not Ireland’s talisman in the same way that Ronaldo is for Portugal, but he was still a key star. When he handled the ball to cross it to William Gallas, who scored the winner and eliminated the Republic of Ireland, he set in motion a storm of controversy that would never really seem to dissipate.

If Ronaldo is to travel to the United States with accusations of cheating hanging over him, even if they are not directly levied against him, it could heighten the sense of jeopardy and ego within the squad. In a powder keg situation like a World Cup, even the slightest spark of trouble could cause an implosion that is spoken of for years to come.

Roberto Martinez will do well to ensure the squad is not affected by the negative discourse surrounding its star. If he can manage this difficult scenario and get the best out of what is, without a doubt, one of the most talented squads in the nation’s history, we could be forgetting the Saudi controversy against the backdrop of a first World Cup win for Portugal.