Tottenham handed Guirassy boost as agent denies Fenerbahce agreement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in the race for a top striker after the player’s agent firmly denied reports of a pre-agreement with Fenerbahce, casting fresh uncertainty over his future and reopening the door for Europe’s elite clubs.

Speculation had suggested that Borussia Dortmund’s ‘untouchable‘ forward Serhou Guirassy was close to sealing a move to the Turkish giants. However, those claims have now been directly dismissed, with no deal in place at this stage.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Serhou Guirassy’s agent denies agreement with Fenerbahce in potential Spurs boost

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports journalist Patrick Berger, Karamba Guirassy, brother and agent of the 30-year-old Guinea international, has completely dismissed reports of an impending move to Istanbul.

“To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached,“ he said. “Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season. Any claim of a verbal deal is simply not true.”

While a departure from Borussia Dortmund remains a realistic possibility this summer, absolutely no final decision has been made regarding his next destination.

This clarification breathes fresh life into Tottenham’s pursuit, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add an elite, physical presence to his attacking frontline.

🗣️ Karamba Guirassy, brother and agent of Serhou Guirassy (30/🇬🇳), on reports claiming an agreement with Turkish side Fenerbahçe 🇹🇷 “To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached“, he says exclusively to me. “Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season.… — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 11, 2026

Premier League’s top clubs have been linked with him over the past few months

Spurs are far from the only English club keeping a close watch on the situation. Over the past few months, several of the Premier League’s top teams have registered interest in the dynamic forward.

It has been previously reported that Chelsea have also established contact to sign him. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Man United have been linked with him in the past as well.

Beyond England’s borders, European heavyweights AC Milan and Atlético Madrid also hold Guirassy on their shortlists.

The race for his signature is wide open, and the lack of a verbal agreement with Fenerbahçe keeps all these elite suitors firmly in play.

Guirassy’s elite numbers continue to attract top clubs

It is no surprise that Europe’s top clubs are clamoring for the forward. Guirassy has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers.

Following a breathtaking 38-goal haul during his debut season in Germany, he backed it up with another spectacular individual campaign, netting 22 goals across all competitions, including 17 in the Bundesliga alone.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Since joining Dortmund, he has scored 60 goals and assisted another 15 in 96 matches across all competitions.

Combining towering aerial dominance with elite press-resistance and movement, his incredible goalscoring stats make him the ideal, ready-made talisman for a Premier League system.