Thierry Henry backs two underdogs to shock at the FIFA World Cup 2026

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup is finally here, and one former winner believes France have the strongest chance of going all the way again.



Thierry Henry, who lifted the trophy with France in 1998, has backed his country as the leading contender.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

“I see France as the top contender – partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals.”

It is hard to argue with that logic. France won the tournament in 2018, reached another final in 2022, and still have one of the deepest squads in world football.

With Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and several elite-level options across the pitch, Didier Deschamps’ side look built for tournament football.

Thierry Henry backs other nations to challenge France

Henry also believes several other major countries have enough quality to challenge.

He said:

“Spain, Argentina, Portugal, and England are also promising candidates. Surprises like Norway or Senegal are possible.

“As for Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form. Germany has qualified, and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you can even play better with less pressure. In any case, I wish Julian Nagelsmann and his team all the best – unless they play against France.”

That list makes sense. Argentina arrive as defending champions, Spain have a young and technically gifted squad, Portugal look stacked in midfield and attack, while England remain one of the strongest groups on paper.

Underdogs could make the tournament interesting

The most interesting part of Henry’s prediction is his mention of Norway and Senegal.

Both nations are part of the expanded 48-team tournament, and each brings something dangerous.

Norway have elite firepower and will not fear anyone if their attacking stars click.

Senegal, meanwhile, have the physicality, speed and tournament experience to cause problems, especially in one-off knockout matches.

France may be the favourites, but World Cups are rarely straightforward. That is what makes Henry’s warning feel so relevant.

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