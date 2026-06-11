Triple sale: Arsenal summer clear-out takes shape as transfer window edges closer

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Arsenal could be preparing for a busy summer of outgoings, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for several first-team players as they look to refresh Mikel Arteta’s squad.



According to The Athletic, Arsenal are likely to consider bids for Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard and Fabio Vieira during the summer transfer window.

It feels like a sensible moment for Arsenal to make these decisions.

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The squad has grown in quality over the last few years, but keeping too many players who are not guaranteed regular minutes can create problems with wages, squad balance and transfer funds.

After winning the Premier League title this season, Mikel Arteta is ready to refresh his squad and wants option who can make his team even stronger next season.

Attack and midfield could see changes at Arsenal

Jesus arrived from Manchester City in 2022. He brought energy, pressing and experience, but injuries and inconsistent form have made his long-term role less certain.

With Arsenal still expected to strengthen their attack, a sale could become realistic if the right offer arrives.

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Norgaard’s situation is slightly different. Arsenal only signed him from Brentford in 2025 but at this stage of his career, he was always more of a short-term squad solution than a long-term project.

If Arsenal can recoup a decent fee, they may decide to move on quickly.

Vieira is another name to watch. After struggling to fully establish himself in north London, he spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Hamburg.

Reports from Daily Cannon suggested Hamburg were interested in keeping him but wanted to renegotiate the fee.

Smart sales could fund bigger moves

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is not about panic selling.

It is about being ruthless at the right time. Arteta’s side are now at a level where fringe players must either contribute consistently or make way.

If Arsenal can move on players who are no longer central to the plan, it could give them more freedom to chase major targets and build a squad capable of competing on every front.

The Gunners are being linked with several top players this summer. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is one of the players they admire and if things fall into place, they could make a big money move for him.

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