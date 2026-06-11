🔴 World Cup 2026 live: Team news, transfer targets to watch as tournament kicks off today

CaughtOffside Live Blog

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The first day of the World Cup 2026 is finally here, with Mexico due to play South Africa later today for the opening game of the tournament, while England won their final warm-up friendly 3-0 against Costa Rica last night.

Stay tuned for more live World Cup updates as we take a look at team news, injuries, and of course the transfer targets impressing watching clubs throughout the tournament.