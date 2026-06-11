🔴 World Cup 2026 live: Team news, transfer targets to watch as tournament kicks off today

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FIFA World Cup 2026 signage at Houston Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 signage at Houston Stadium (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

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The first day of the World Cup 2026 is finally here, with Mexico due to play South Africa later today for the opening game of the tournament, while England won their final warm-up friendly 3-0 against Costa Rica last night.

Stay tuned for more live World Cup updates as we take a look at team news, injuries, and of course the transfer targets impressing watching clubs throughout the tournament.

England 3-0 Costa Rica highlights

You can catch highlights of England’s win over Costa Rica in this morning’s Daily Briefing newsletter here.

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with what he saw as his side put in a convincing display to win 3-0 thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins.

Lamine Yamal expected to be fit for World Cup
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Good news for Spain fans, and indeed neutrals in general, as Lamine Yamal IS expected to be fit for the World Cup.

The 18-year-old is one of the game’s biggest superstars already, but there were fears that he could miss the start of this tournament after being out injured since April.

However, it now looks like Yamal should be fit enough to play for Spain in their opening group game against Cape Verde.

Full story here.

World Cup 2026 groups in full

Just a reminder of the World Cup 2026 groups in full:

Group A

Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Czech Republic

Group B

Canada
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland

Group C

Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland

Group D

United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkey

Group E

Germany
Curaçao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Sweden

Group G

Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand

Group H

 Spain
 Cape Verde
 Saudi Arabia
 Uruguay

Group I

 France
 Senegal
 Iraq
 Norway

Group J

 Argentina
 Algeria
 Austria
 Jordan

Group K

 Portugal
 DR Congo
 Uzbekistan
 Colombia

Group L

 England
 Croatia
 Ghana
 Panama

Kylian Mbappe concerns grow
9 kylian mbappe real madrid deportivo
Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe may be one of the best players in the world, but there are reportedly some concerns about him before the World Cup has even kicked off.

The Real Madrid and France star had a frustrating season at the Bernabeu, with fans unhappy over some controversial moments, particularly off the pitch.

It’s already suggested that this is causing some tension in the France camp – full story here!

Countries with most World Cup wins

Which countries have the most World Cup wins? Familiarise yourself with the history of the tournament as Brazil look to add to their impressive haul of five World Cup trophies, while England will hope to win the competition for just the second time to end their 60-year wait to be world champions again.

Who are your favourites for this year’s World Cup?

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule

First up, make sure you know how to follow the World Cup on TV this summer as BBC and ITV share the rights for matches being broadcast in the UK.

World Cup 2026 TV schedule.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Carlo Ancelotti Cristiano Ronaldo Declan Rice Erling Haaland Gianni Infantino Harry Kane Julian Nagelsmann Kylian Mbappe Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Michael Olise Ousmane Dembele Thomas Tuchel

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