🔴 World Cup 2026 live: Team news, transfer targets to watch as tournament kicks off today

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The first day of the World Cup 2026 is finally here, with Mexico due to play South Africa later today for the opening game of the tournament, while England won their final warm-up friendly 3-0 against Costa Rica last night.
Stay tuned for more live World Cup updates as we take a look at team news, injuries, and of course the transfer targets impressing watching clubs throughout the tournament.
You can catch highlights of England’s win over Costa Rica in this morning’s Daily Briefing newsletter here.
Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with what he saw as his side put in a convincing display to win 3-0 thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins.
Good news for Spain fans, and indeed neutrals in general, as Lamine Yamal IS expected to be fit for the World Cup.
The 18-year-old is one of the game’s biggest superstars already, but there were fears that he could miss the start of this tournament after being out injured since April.
However, it now looks like Yamal should be fit enough to play for Spain in their opening group game against Cape Verde.
Just a reminder of the World Cup 2026 groups in full:
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Czech Republic
Group B
Canada
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkey
Group E
Germany
Curaçao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Sweden
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Kylian Mbappe may be one of the best players in the world, but there are reportedly some concerns about him before the World Cup has even kicked off.
The Real Madrid and France star had a frustrating season at the Bernabeu, with fans unhappy over some controversial moments, particularly off the pitch.
It’s already suggested that this is causing some tension in the France camp – full story here!
Which countries have the most World Cup wins? Familiarise yourself with the history of the tournament as Brazil look to add to their impressive haul of five World Cup trophies, while England will hope to win the competition for just the second time to end their 60-year wait to be world champions again.
Who are your favourites for this year’s World Cup?
First up, make sure you know how to follow the World Cup on TV this summer as BBC and ITV share the rights for matches being broadcast in the UK.
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