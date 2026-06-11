Image via Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The World Cup is just hours away from getting underway, but FIFA are still in the process of getting their ducks in a row before the tournament begins. Just over 72 hours before their campaign gets underway in the highly anticipated clash with Scotland, debutants Haiti have been forced to change their kit.

The Haitian side are making their first appearance at the World Cup in their history after coming through Concacaf qualifying. They topped their group with Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, winning three of their six ties against the Central American trio. The Caribbean island count Premier League duo Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves) and Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) amongst their ranks, and will be looking to pull off a shock.

FIFA force Haiti to alter home kit for World Cup

As reported by The Athletic, Haiti have agreed to alter their home kits after FIFA told them that it contained a political statement. By regulations, FIFA do not permit national teams to make political statements on official uniform. FIFA explained that the image of revolutionary fighters hoisting the country’s flag could be ‘interpreted differently’, and requested the change.

The Haitian Football Federation had the following to say on the matter, calling it a ‘misinterpretation’.

“Following a misinterpretation, FIFA officials asked the federation to remove an image depicting Vertières and some independence heroes raising the Haitian flag.”

Nevertheless, they have removed the image from their kit, after requesting manufacturer Saeta to alter it.

Background behind Vertieres image

The image is a reference to the slave revolution in Haiti in 1803, led by Toussaint Louverture, overthrew French rule. It is, as things stand, the only slave revolution to result in rule by a government of those who were previously being oppressed.

FIFA have drawn criticism for the United States’ handling of the tournament, refusing visas and travel permission for numerous fans, a referee and the Iranian team.