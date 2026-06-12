Nathaniel Brown in Germany training (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look set to miss out on the transfer of Nathaniel Brown, with Bayern Munich expected to win the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back.

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Brown has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, and we were informed about Arsenal being one of the Germany international’s suitors.

This was later confirmed by the Athletic as they mentioned Arsenal’s appreciation of the player, but now Christian Falk says he’s definitely on his way to Bayern in a €60m deal.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Falk said: “The breaking news for FC Bayern: earlier this week we reported on the Nathaniel Brown talks. He’s here with us with the German national team.

“Frankfurt and Bayern Munich have an agreement. They want to pay about €60m for the player, which is a lot of money. Now there are talks as to how this money will be paid; will it be €50m at once, then €10m in add-ons? It’s not up for debate as to whether he’ll end up at Bayern – he will sign for Bayern Munich.

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“The clear target for the club is that he signs before Germany’s first group stage match at the World Cup, as FC Bayern are worried that the fullback is playing so well he could get a lot more expensive.”

Arsenal miss out on Nathaniel Brown, but did they need him anyway?

Arsenal now look unlikely to sign Brown this summer, but that shouldn’t really be seen as a big problem for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta will have more pressing concerns about his squad than at the left-back position, with Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly all good options there.

There had been talk of Real Madrid being keen on Calafiori but Arsenal won’t sell, so there’s no reason to be thinking about replacing the Italy international.

TEAMtalk suggest Madrid have now moved on to other targets, so if Calafiori is staying put then there’s no need for Brown, and Arsenal can focus on bringing in the top attacking players they really need.