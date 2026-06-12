Significant progress made: Arsenal close in on most important deal they'll get done this summer

Arsenal breaking news has emerged (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta after significant progress in talks.

That’s according to the latest from TEAMtalk‘s Graeme Bailey, who says the Spanish tactician is getting closer to a new deal that will see him become the Premier League’s highest-paid coach.

Arteta has been a revelation as Arsenal manager, having first taken over back in 2019 when he’d never managed before, and with the north London club slumped down in mid-table.

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There has been steady progress since then, however, with Arsenal becoming serious title contenders in the last few years, finishing 2nd three years in a row before finally winning the title in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta’s new contract is a huge boost for Arsenal

Arsenal fans will be relieved to hear that Arteta is close to committing his future, as the 44-year-old’s latest contract had just one year left to run.

It now looks like Gunners supporters can expect an official update on this soon after good progress in talks, which could potentially see Arteta’s salary almost double.

TEAMtalk claim that Arteta currently makes £10m a year, but his new terms would move him close to the £20m a year Pep Guardiola was making at Manchester City.

There’s no doubt that Arteta is worth every penny, with the former Arsenal and Everton midfielder becoming a truly world class coach who is surely only just getting started.

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Arsenal and Arteta can dominate

It’s also vital that AFC get this deal done now after the news of Guardiola’s exit from Man City, while the other big six clubs have also all made managerial changes recently.

Arteta staying on would give Arsenal that stability to build on the success they’ve already had, while City will surely struggle to replace a legendary figure like Guardiola.

This could see them going into something of a transition period, similarly to Liverpool and Chelsea, who have also just appointed new managers, while Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi are also new to their jobs at Manchester United and Tottenham, respectively.