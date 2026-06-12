Arsenal eye Premier League duo, including "one of the greatest talents of his generation"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hugging Myles Lewis-Skelly (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making Premier League duo Morgan Rogers and Eli Junior Kroupi key transfer targets for this summer.

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The Gunners have just won the title for the first time in 22 years, but Mikel Arteta will be keen to keep on improving after his side lost the Carabao Cup and Champions League finals in the season just gone.

Attack looks like an area where Arsenal could still get better, and journalist Sebastien Vidal says Rogers and Kroupi form a key part of Arteta’s plans.

See below for details as Vidal posted on X about Arsenal’s interest in the Aston Villa attacking midfielder and the Bournemouth forward…

Les Gunners apprécient particulièrement Morgan Rogers et Eli Junior Kroupi, deux profils qui correspondent aux priorités de Mikel Arteta pour renforcer son secteur offensif. Le milieu offensif d’Aston Villa séduit par sa polyvalence et sa puissance, tandis que le jeune attaquant… — Sébastien Vidal (@SebEcrivainFoot) June 12, 2026

Vidal posted: “The Gunners are particularly fond of Morgan Rogers and Eli Junior Kroupi, two profiles that align with Mikel Arteta’s priorities for bolstering his attacking sector. Aston Villa’s attacking midfielder impresses with his versatility and power, while the young French forward is regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation.”

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How Arsenal could line up with superb double transfer

Arsenal fans would surely love to see these deals go through, with Rogers and Kroupi looking like upgrades on what they currently have up front.

If they manage to bring them in, the north London giants would be adding proven Premier League players who are also young enough that they’ll surely continue to get even better in the years to come.

Here’s a look at how Arsenal’s XI could look if they manage to land both of these exciting talents this summer…

Arsenal will surely have some big decisions to make on other attacking players, though, as it remains to be seen if Arteta will keep faith with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz.

Gyokeres had a mixed first season in England, while Havertz has often shone for Arsenal but has also struggled with numerous injury problems.

Kroupi’s arrival could mean at least one of those two is sold, while Rogers’ impact on the squad could also be interesting as he could compete with both Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze for a place in the team.