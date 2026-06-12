Latest: Arsenal given shock opportunity to sign World Cup 2026 midfielder for €40m-€50m

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly taken concrete steps in their pursuit of AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, with the Frenchman emerging as one of the more interesting names on Mikel Arteta’s summer shortlist.



According to L’Equipe, Arsenal have made their interest known, although no final decision has yet been made on the player’s future.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Reports in Italy, including RomaPress, have also claimed that contact has been made with the midfielder’s entourage, but no formal offer has arrived at Roma so far.

The expected price is believed to be around €40m to €50m, which is a serious fee, but not an impossible one for Arsenal if Arteta decides this is the profile he wants.

Roma’s financial situation could help Arsenal

Roma are not actively looking to weaken their squad, but their financial situation may force them into some difficult decisions.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the Italian club must raise funds by the end of June to stay in line with UEFA financial rules.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That puts Arsenal in an interesting position. Koné is under contract until 2029, so Roma would normally have strong control.

However, if they need sales quickly, the Gunners may see a chance to move before the competition becomes too intense.

Why he offers something different

At 25, Koné looks ready for a bigger stage. He is 1.85m, right-footed, physical, aggressive in duels and excellent at driving through midfield.

He is not just a ball-winner, he is also progressive, direct and comfortable carrying possession into dangerous areas.

Arteta already has quality in midfield with Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino but Koné would bring a different flavour: more power, more verticality and more chaos in transition.

Arsenal fans will be able to get a glimspe of him at the World Cup 2026 since he is part of the France national team squad.

For the Gunners, this feels like a smart opportunity. The groundwork is there. Now the question is whether they turn interest into a real bid.

Arsenal and Man United dealt transfer blow as San Siro return becomes clear preference