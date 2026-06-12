Arsenal and Man United dealt transfer blow as San Siro return becomes clear preference

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Arsenal and Manchester United may have been handed a frustrating transfer blow, with Sandro Tonali reportedly favouring a return to AC Milan if he leaves Newcastle United this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, Milan believe there is still a possible pathway to bring the Italian midfielder back to San Siro, despite Newcastle’s huge valuation.

The Magpies are said to value Tonali at around £100m, making any deal extremely difficult.

That price tag is already a major obstacle for Arsenal and United, but the player’s preference could be an even bigger problem.

Both Premier League clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, with ESPN previously reporting interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Why this will hurt Arsenal and Man United

For Arsenal, Tonali would be an ideal midfield addition.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking for players who can handle high-pressure matches, move the ball quickly and bring more control in big games.

Tonali offers all of that, along with Premier League experience.

For Man United, the blow is just as clear. The Red Devils are searching for midfield upgrades this summer, and they have shown strong interest in the Newcastle star.

However, if Tonali’s heart is set on Milan, Arsenal and United may find themselves fighting a losing battle.

Money matters in transfers, but player preference can often decide everything.

AC Milan are exploring a creative route

Newcastle are in a strong position. Tonali joined from AC Milan in 2023.

Sky Sports later reported his contract had been extended until 2029, with an option for another year.

That means Milan would likely need a creative package to reduce the cost, possibly involving add-ons or player exchanges.

For Arsenal and United, this is a worrying development. Tonali may be admired in England, but if San Siro is his preferred destination, Milan now have the emotional advantage.

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