Bayern plot shock summer move as Man United exit saga takes new twist

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Bayern Munich are reportedly taking a serious look at a summer move for Marcus Rashford as Manchester United continue to search for a permanent solution to the forward’s future.



According to the Manchester Evening News, Bayern have been assessing their attacking options and could turn to Rashford after missing out on Anthony Gordon, who has since joined Barcelona.

The German champions are looking for more depth on the left side and also want another forward capable of providing cover for Harry Kane.

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That is where Rashford becomes an interesting option. He can play off the left, attack space in transition and also operate through the middle when needed.

For Vincent Kompany, that kind of flexibility could be valuable across a long season.

Wage issue could decide everything

The biggest obstacle, however, is money. Reports from Bavarian Football Works claim Bayern like the player, but his salary is a major concern.

That could become the key issue in any negotiation.

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Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, however, ESPN has reported that Barcelona are unlikely to trigger their option to make the move permanent.

That leaves United with another complicated decision. They do not appear desperate to reintegrate him, but finding a club willing to cover the transfer fee and wages will not be easy.

Man United exit would suit all the parties involved

From Bayern’s point of view, Rashford would be a smart footballing gamble if the financial package is right.

Nicolas Jackson has returned to Chelsea after his loan spell, with talkSPORT reporting that his permanent move was not completed, so Bayern still need attacking cover.

For United, a sale would finally bring clarity. For Rashford, it could be a fresh start at an elite club where he would not need to carry the entire attack.

The talent is still there. The real question is whether Bayern can make the numbers work.

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