Luka Vuskovic with Tottenham in pre-season last year (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton have reportedly made a £30m transfer bid for Tottenham wonderkid central defender Luka Vuskovic.

The highly-rated Croatia international has just had a superbly impressive season on loan at Hamburg, and this has led to speculation over his future.

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We were recently informed of Liverpool monitoring Vuskovic, but it now seems that Brighton have made the first move to try to win the race for his signature.

That’s according to the Athletic, who state that Spurs have received a £30m offer for Vuskovic, who could be keen on the move to a club like Brighton for the next step in his career.

This will be a tricky decision for Tottenham, who will surely want to have Vuskovic back in their squad after he showed so much potential during his loan stint in Germany.

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What next for Luka Vuskovic ahead of important career choice?

Vuskovic himself, however, might do well to explore options away from Spurs after their poor performances in the last two seasons.

THFC finished 17th in 2024/25 but papered over some cracks by winning the Europa League final, though their poor domestic form continued in 2025/26 as they again finished 17th, only narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the season.

Vuskovic is surely good enough that he could already command a key role at a bigger club, and Brighton have shown how well they handle the development of elite young players.

This news comes as Tottenham also try to work on a deal with Brighton for their defender Jan Paul van Hecke, so it will be interesting to see if these deals have any kind of impact on each other.