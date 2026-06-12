Contact made: Champions League winners PSG take lead in race to sign Man United target

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield plans could be facing another complication, with Paris Saint-Germain now making contact over one of their transfer targets.



According to journalist Santi Aouna, PSG have spoken to West Ham to understand the exit conditions for Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes.

The French champions have also held discussions with the entourages of both players, which suggests this is more than just casual interest.

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West Ham’s stance is clear. The Hammers are reportedly asking for around €50m for Summerville and €80m for Fernandes.

Those figures are high, but not surprising when you consider the level of competition around both players.

A real concern for Man United

The Fernandes situation is the bigger blow for Man United.

They have been linked with the Portuguese midfielder for weeks, with GOAL previously reporting that the Red Devils had stepped up their interest.

United need fresh legs and technical quality in midfield, and Fernandes looks like the type of modern player they have been searching for.

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He is young, press-resistant and comfortable carrying the ball forward, qualities United have lacked too often in recent seasons.

But PSG entering the race changes the mood completely. The French club can offer Champions League football, a strong Portuguese-speaking group, and a project that has become increasingly attractive for young midfielders.

As Get French Football News reported earlier, PSG have already been monitoring Fernandes closely.

West Ham United hold the power as interest increases

For West Ham, this is a strong position to be in. Summerville brings pace and creativity out wide, while Fernandes has become one of their most valuable assets.

Transfermarkt currently lists Fernandes as a West Ham player with a market value of €50m, but the Hammers clearly believe serious competition can drive the price much higher.

From United’s point of view, this is exactly the kind of transfer race they needed to avoid.

Real Madrid, PSG and other Premier League clubs are all circling, meaning the price could rise quickly.

If United are serious, they may need to act fast, otherwise, PSG could turn this into another missed opportunity.

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